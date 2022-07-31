ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara collect first professional hit in his first career at bat

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fo1N0_0gz7a17E00

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara knocks first professional hit in his first at-bat.

In Sonny DiChiara's first career at-bat, he slapped a 2-2 changeup between the shortstop and third baseman for the first hit of many in his career.

Quickly after DiChiara settled onto first base, the other team signaled for the baseball for DiChiara to be able to take home as a keepsake.

It was a great piece of hitting by DiChiara to be able to stay back on the changeup and pick up a base hit.

It was apparent that the change from an aluminum bat to a wood bat did not have much of an effect on DiChiara.

Often you will see former college baseball players struggle to adapt to the new style of bat and begin their professional career in a slump. You could tell by the way DiChiara swung the bat that this was not an issue in his first pro at-bat.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas play in Madison, Alabama, so once the team is back home from the road trip, you can expect DiChiara to have tons of friends and family in attendance.

It is safe to say the Los Angeles Angles and Trash Pandas have gained thousands of new fans as everyone in the Auburn family will be rooting for DiChiara to succeed at the next level.

DiChiara ripped a double off the centerfield wall in his second at-bat, scoring two runs. Saying that DiChiara's first professional game has been a success so far is an understatement.

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

The latest news on Auburn athletics

