ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fred the Shred’s £350m ‘folly’ which symbolised the corporate hubris of NatWest's former chief executive is now a welcome centre for Ukraine war refugees

By Patrick Tooher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BTbp_0gz7ZtDO00
NatWest former chief executive Sir Fred Goodwin took a personal interest in every detail of his £350million headquarters

First, it was ‘Fred’s Folly’ – a sprawling headquarters that stood as a monument to monstrous executive ego.

Then it became a conference centre and, during lockdown, even housed a food bank.

Now NatWest’s gigantic office on the outskirts of Edinburgh has found another purpose.

The vanity project that symbolised the corporate hubris of the bank’s former chief executive Fred Goodwin has been handling up to 80 refugees a day as they flee the conflict in Ukraine.

The ‘welcome hub’ on the Gogarburn campus close to the city’s airport offers them immediate help and support while their applications are assessed and permanent accommodation is found.

It’s all a far cry from the freewheeling days before the financial crisis when Goodwin took a personal interest in every detail of the £350million glass and sandstone development.

It was at odds with his reputation as a ruthless jobscutter that led to his nickname ‘Fred the Shred’.

And so, perhaps not surprisingly, his lawyers took exception to an article claiming he had a special ‘scallop kitchen’ installed close to his office to serve his favourite lunch.

It was later made clear that a wide variety of luxury seafood was in fact prepared in the kitchen.

But the office was the centrepiece of Goodwin’s global banking empire built through more than 20 acquisitions.

However, the debt-fuelled buying spree caught up with him as money markets dried up and his ambitions unravelled.

The complex was officially opened with great fanfare by the Queen in 2005. But just three years later, Goodwin was forced to resign after the bank – then known as RBS and, briefly, the largest in the world – had to be bailed out by taxpayers at a cost of £45billion.

The Treasury still controls 48.5 per cent of NatWest, which changed its group name from RBS in 2020.

Goodwin, knighted in 2004 for services to banking, was unceremoniously stripped of the honour in 2012 after he was criticised for excessive risk-taking in the run-up to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJviU_0gz7ZtDO00
Today the sprawling site of Gogarburn has become a centre for handling Ukrainian refugees

The huge 100-acre campus remains the bank’s official headquarters, with up to 6,000 staff.

But since lockdown, many have been working from home. As well as a conference centre, it contains a nursery, health club and a business school.

More than 7,000 refugees have arrived in Scotland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most of them under the Scottish Government’s ‘super-sponsor’ scheme, recently paused to allow more time to deal with visa applications.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The banker who is running out of credit: Andrew Bailey is accused of being asleep at the wheel as inflation is set to hit almost seven times his official target and hard-hit Britons face soaring interest rates and a year of recession

The Bank of England faced a ferocious backlash last night after admitting inflation will pass 13 per cent. Bank Governor Andrew Bailey was forced to deny he had been ‘asleep at the wheel’ as he warned that Britain faced a lengthy recession. Critics said Bank officials should ‘rue...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer breached the MPs' code of conduct by failing to register interests on time - including gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land, inquiry finds

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs' code of conduct by failing to register interests on time. He did not register eight interests on time which included gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land. However, the breaches were deemed...
POLITICS
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

US finally sanctions Putin's 'gymnast lover girlfriend' and the 'mother of his two children' Alina Kabaeva in latest round of hits on 10 other Russian nationalists

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva on Tuesday, a former Olympic gymnast who is believed to have a secret family with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Announcing the move, the Treasury coyly described the 39-year-old gold medallist as having 'a close relationship to Putin.'. But other countries have gone further,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natwest#Ukraine#Refugees#Bank Of Scotland#Shred
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan, leading Russian senator vows - but Moscow will expect support for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine

A leading Russian senator has vowed that Vladimir Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan. But Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee in Russia's Federation Council, said the Kremlin's backing would be offered on the understanding that Beijing would show support in kind for the war in Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
World Bank
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi stokes China fury as she slams Beijing for 'standing in the way of Taiwan' and affirms US has 'ironclad commitment to preserve democracy' after she's warned trip is pushing island into a 'disastrous abyss'

Nancy Pelosi accused China of 'standing in the way' of Taiwan's participation in international affairs and cautioned that America's to preserving democracy 'remains ironclad.'. Pelosi, the first woman speaker of the US House of Representatives, celebrated her Wednesday meeting with Taiwan's female president Tsai Ing-wen, saying it shows the US 'will not abandon its commitment' to the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Taiwan news LIVE: Nancy Pelosi departs as China insists six days of military exercises are 'necessary and just' and UK is warned not to 'dance to tune' of US

This is MailOnline's live blog for US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China. Chinese official slams America's 'unscrupulous behavior'. The US & Taiwan have made provocations together first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense. Any countermeasure to be taken...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase

Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak says Chris Pincher groping case and economic differences with Boris Johnson forced him to walk out of government as Tory members accuse him of a 'cynical' move to take power

Rishi Sunak defended his decision to quit Boris Johnson's government, blaming economic rows with the Prime minister and a refusal to cover up for Chris Pincher over groping allegations. The former chancellor was accused of a 'cynical' move designed to put him in No10 tonight as he faced Tory members...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'can hardly talk' and is 'very stressed' as she looks to appeal nine-year sentence in 'friendly concentration camp' penal colony for smuggling cannabis vape into Russia

Brittney Griner's attorney Maria Blagovolina has said her client, the WNBA star, is 'very upset' and can 'hardly talk' following Thursday's sentence in which she was given nine years in a penal colony. 'She is very upset, very stressed,' Blagovolina said to reporters. 'She can hardly talk, honestly. So it's...
NBA
Daily Mail

Military contractor Erik Prince says the billion dollar success of Top Gun: Maverick after standing up to China and restoring Taiwan flag shows that Hollywood has woken up to threat of Beijing's aggression

The huge success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' shows that even Hollywood has now realized the threat posed by China, according to military contractor Erik Prince, who praised the movie on Thursday for restoring a Taiwan patch to Tom Cruise's famous jacket. A trailer for the movie in 2019 raised fears...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, 55, and London doctor appear at court ahead of trial accused of plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs

A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a provisional trial next May on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are accused of the organ-harvesting plot after allegedly taking the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

519K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy