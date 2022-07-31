ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

informnny.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself completely exhausted, physically and mentally, after playing a pair of tiebreakers across nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon at the Citi Open on Thursday. “Everything,” the second-seeded Raducanu said afterward, “was tired.” Still, she managed to reach her second quarterfinal of the season by edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) with the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), getting done just before a thunderstorm hit the area, suspending play in other matches at the hard-court tournament. “It’s flooding pretty bad,” Raducanu said during her post-match news conference. “You could probably find a mermaid or something.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy