Irene Marie Nagy Fox, Masury, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain”, but God must have needed a house remodeled in heaven. He left his earthly body doing what he loved to do most, working outside.

