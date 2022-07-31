Irene Marie Nagy Fox, Masury, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
27 First News
Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Ralph Sharpe and the late Annabelle (Abbott) Sharpe Baldwin.
27 First News
Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain”, but God must have needed a house remodeled in heaven. He left his earthly body doing what he loved to do most, working outside.
27 First News
James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
27 First News
Barbara ‘Bonnie’ Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara ‘Bonnie’ Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and...
27 First News
Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
27 First News
Frances Jane Anderson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane Anderson, 102, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, following a brief illness. Frances was born on October 6, 1919, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Jennie (Johnson) Biggin. Frances was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
27 First News
Donna L. Cooper, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Cooper, age 71, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Donna was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1951, to Charles E. Wilson and Betty Ryan-Erwin. Donna had many hobbies and...
27 First News
Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was...
27 First News
Connie Mae Hale, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
John Wardle, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 29, 2022, John Wardle, age 75, of Girard (Liberty Township), Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Youngstown on May 3, 1947, to Della (Rogers) Chilcott. He was a proud member of the Fish &...
27 First News
Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Honorable Francis J. Fornelli passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian with his family by his side. Fran was born August 1, 1941 in Sharon to Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli. Fran graduated as salutatorian of Sharpsville class of 1959. He received...
27 First News
Ronald H. Heames, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. Heames, 99, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Ron was born on May 27, 1923 in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Violet Black Heames. Mr. Heames was a 1940 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and briefly attended...
27 First News
Ivan Ford Hoyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ivan Ford Hoyle, 91, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Ivan was born to Charles and Grace Burkey Hoyle on May 7, 1931. He and his wife, Barbara Bedell Hoyle, were blessed with 68 years of marriage before she passed March 2, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Robert L. Holder, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Holder, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was the only surviving child of the late Robert H. and Dorothy King Holder. A graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, he received his Bachelor of...
27 First News
Jonathan Paul Snyder, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana. Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder. A 1986 graduate...
27 First News
Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
27 First News
Minnie Lee Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie Lee Young 70, of 1370 Logan Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Minnie L. Young was born December 18, 1951 in Manchester, Georgia, a daughter of Hardie B. and Mittie B....
Comments / 0