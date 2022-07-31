Person in Custody After Three Hurt in Hit & Run Accident in Duluth

www.fox21online.com
Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
UPDATE: Officers Injured During Arrest Of Barricaded Burglar In Virginia, Suspect Charged
UPDATE (August 2, 12:00 p.m.)- A 53 year-old man from Virginia was charged after a burglary and barricade situation occurred at a home in Virginia on Friday, according to the Virginia Police Department. Mark Williams, who did not have permission to be in the home and injured officers after he...
Man Charged After Throwing Walking Stick At Car During Pro-Choice Demonstration
DULUTH, Minn. — A man seen on video throwing a walking stick at a car that drove near a Duluth pro-choice demonstration in June has been charged. 71-year-old Scott Bol of Duluth is charged with third-degree damage to property, which is a gross misdemeanor. Back on June 27th, pro-choice...
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Tall Ship Stops In Grand Marais Before ‘Festival Of Sail’ In Two Harbors
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – We’re getting a first look at one of the tall ships headed to Two Harbors for the Festival of Sail starting Thursday. Visit Cook County posted video Wednesday of the Santa Maria, a 15th-century replica ship, docked in the Grand Marais Harbor. The ship...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
Tall Ships Wade in to Two Harbors for the ‘Festival of Sail’
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A wave of tall ships returned to Lake Superior today for the ‘Festival of Sail.”. This highly-anticipated event comes to the northland every three years — featuring historic ships… entertainment… vendors… and more. Up until this year, the festival has...
Spirit Valley Days Makes its Return Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Parades, community, line dancing. Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate all that West Duluth has to offer. “You know, Spirit Valley Days is our once-a-year opportunity to really give West Duluth the limelight,” Owner of In-Harmony, Debbie Merrick, said. The parade has been a staple...
DECC Covid Testing Now Offers Onsite Treatment
DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC has offered free Covid testing throughout the pandemic. Now, the site is test-to-treat with medical assistance provided on scene. If you test positive on site, you now have the option to be evaluated by a nurse practitioner and they may provide you medication, such as Paxlovid.
Duluth Public Library Adds New Space for Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Just in time for school this Fall, the Duluth Public Library has a new space for teens to hangout after class. This space at the library’s main downtown campus, is free to teens grades six through 12. It features a variety of activities, including good...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Precinct Boundaries Re-Drawn, May Affect Duluth Voters
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up to voters ahead of next week’s primary election. The City of Duluth is re-drawing precinct boundaries. This is because of the 2020 Census results, which required boundaries to be re-drawn. City Councilors worked on the new map back in March to balance...
Superior YMCA Hosting Snack Food Drive For Elementary Students
DULUTH, Minn.–The YMCA’s Superior Campus is hosting a food drive to help launch their snack program for the upcoming school year. The YMCA was originally going to collect school supplies, but leader there talked with local schools, like Northern Lights Elementary, and were able to understand a need that’s just as important as having school supplies, which is snacks.
Islands of Brilliance Bringing ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– Next Monday, Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee. Is coming back to Duluth for the first time since 2019 to host a summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. This four day long ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ focuses on bringing art, creativity, and technology...
