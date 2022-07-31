Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

www.wcax.com
WCAX
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
WCAX
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
WCAX
No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
willistonobserver.com
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu
In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
WCAX
Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing. They started arriving in Vermont on...
WCAX
Essex Junction names first city manager
Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont's lone congressional seat met in a debate on WCAX Thursday night. Historian George Edson's family used to make Common Crackers. Here's what he told our Elissa Borden about them. Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend.
Best resort adventure center
Jay Peak Resort — Skiing and snowboarding? Jay Peak’s got it. Golf? It’s got that, too. Heck, this kid-friendly resort even has pools, slides and cabanas at the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Start planning your next family adventure. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) ArborTrek Canopy Adventures. Killington...
wdevradio.com
Downtown St. J, Cumbancha, Farm Craft VT
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:45 — 59.6MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. If you haven’t been to St. Johnsbury lately, we’ll give you many reasons to head there as we learn how the downtown has been developing over the last few years. Next, we’ll jam the phones into the open position. After that, we’ll learn about Cumbancha, the world music record label based here in Vermont. And we’ll finish the show surrounded by the many beautiful handcrafted products being made at Farm Craft Vermont Herb Farm in Shelburne.
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
WCAX
Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington
Newport City Council to use state funding to fix pit. Vermont Law enforcements host 'National Night Out'.
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
WCAX
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
WCAX
Some Burlington Beaches are back open after cyanobacteria detection
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Tuesday, almost all Burlington’s beaches -- including North Beach -- are back open -- after being closed for cyanobacteria. The Parks and Recreation Department says -- it’s still not safe to swim at Leddy Beach.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — This week, Ben Frechette visits Newport, Vermont. On the shores of Lake Memphremagog, this city is bustling with a diverse community and a thriving downtown. Ben stops by a cornerstone café, a new retail store on Main Street, and takes in the waterfront views.
WCAX
Why happiness blooms at Vermont pick-your-own flower farm
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor.
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
