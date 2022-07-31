ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote

By WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
kyoutv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, said in a statement that she had agreed to changes in the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said lawmakers had achieved a compromise “that I believe will receive the support” of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity to move the measure through the 50-50 Senate, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Schumer has said he hopes the Senate can begin voting on the energy, environment, health and tax measure on Saturday. Passage by the House, which Democrats control narrowly, could come next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters on Thursday will settle a nine-way Republican fight in Nashville’s newly carved-up congressional district while also choosing a Democratic gubernatorial nominee in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent in Tennessee. Two of three Democratic candidates for governor would be the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for that office; the third is a physician running for political office for the first time, spurred by Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee is unopposed and will have a strong advantage in a general election in a state that...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings

U.S. immigration authorities are planning to issue photo ID cards to immigrants in deportation proceedings in a bid to slash paper use and help people stay up-to-date on required meetings and court hearings, officials said. The proposal from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still being developed as a pilot program, and it was not immediately clear how many the agency would issue. The cards would not be an official form of federal identification, and would state they are to be used by the Department of Homeland Security. The idea is for immigrants to be able to access information about their...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy