Woman arrested for fatal stabbing at Nashville motel

Metro shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said they responded to calls of a shooting at Stonebrook Apartments complex located at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. One woman was found dead, and three of her relatives were reportedly wounded.
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
Suspect in custody after South Nashville apartment shooting kills one, injures three more
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police dispatch confirmed four people were shot and one person is dead at a South Nashville apartment on Old Hickory Drive Thursday. Metro Police arrested the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old, shortly after the incident. They added that the shooting appears to be domestic-related.
22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday. MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
Two Clarksville men wanted for attempted homicide
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities asked the public for assistance in locating the Clarksville men accused of an attempted homicide Wednesday. Clarksville Police Department officials said they are working to locate 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson, both of Clarksville. Both men have warrants out for attempted homicide and are considered armed and dangerous.
61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, 61 officers graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. It comes after the department was almost 200 officers shot back in February. Staff shortages have put a strain on officers. And fewer officers also mean longer wait times when people call for help. Metro Police...
Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 men dead after Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life. The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
