Biergarten returns to U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Thursday night Biergarten is returning to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The event features an evening in the Saturn V Hall of the Davidson Center with live music, authentic German food, craft beers and other drinks. Starting Thursday, August 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There are some changes to this year’s event that both new and long-time goers should know.

The biggest change for guests is there will now be a $5 entry fee for everyone 5 years and older.

“We have established a small admission charge to help cover the cost of live music and other expenses associated with putting on this popular event,” Pat Ammons, USSRC senior director of public and media relations, explained.

Food and drinks will still be sold separately or guests can purchase the Autobahn Pass for $25. The pass covers the entry fee, one entree, two sides and a non-alcoholic drink.

Alabama Department of Public Health regulations stipulate that only service dogs are permitted inside the Davidson Center during the event.

Biergarten will have its 2022 debut on August 4, runs through September 29 before taking a short break and returning on October 20 and 27.

To purchase a ticket visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center website here .

