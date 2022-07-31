Community set to host back-to-school prayer event this Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of our area in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. The classic summer heat mixing with the available moisture will tag team to cause those showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Rainfall estimates will be very local as some spots could see up to 1″ of rainfall, but there is still the possibility that some spots do not get any rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO