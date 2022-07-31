Community set to host back-to-school prayer event this Tuesday

www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
WTOK-TV
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
WTOK-TV
Quiet start to back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday starts off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget the umbrella.
WDAM-TV
2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. 6pm Headlines 8/3. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County. Updated:...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District plans to open a new technical career center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The future of education at Lauderdale County School District was the center of attention at the Rotary Club meeting. The district shared its plans for a new technical learning center, recognizing the country’s need for more people to work labor jobs, and with proper access to training, schools can help with this shortage.
WTOK-TV
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth.
WTOK-TV
Who can vote, where to vote on Meridian school bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in Meridian and others in the Meridian Separate School District (will have SEP on their voter cards under school district column) are eligible to vote Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a proposed $34 million school bond issue. There will be one voting precinct for this election...
Neshoba Democrat
Spears served county since 2000
The law enforcement community and other first responders took the time to remember Constable Ken Spears, a longtime and beloved public servant, after his death last week. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said that Spears represented the camaraderie between local law enforcement and first responders across all agencies. “Ken was...
WTOK-TV
Storm damage continues to affect Clarkdale Attendance Center
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students will return to school this week for a new year, however, damage caused by storms last school year remains. “We will get through this. It’s just a time-consuming effort,” Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said. Inspections of a damaged Clarkdale...
Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
WDAM-TV
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You have just a few weeks left to enter an annual local charity raffle featuring a brand new car as the big prize. Ticket sales for the sixth “Win This Car” raffle wrap up on Aug. 22. They are $75 each, and the prize is a 2022 Honda Pilot SE.
WTOK-TV
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
WTOK-TV
Back-to-School weather doesn’t look too bad
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many students are heading back to school this week. For those heading back on Thursday, it looks like an umbrella is necessary to have because scattered afternoon showers & storms are expected. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light.
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
WTOK-TV
Rainy and muggy day ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of our area in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. The classic summer heat mixing with the available moisture will tag team to cause those showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Rainfall estimates will be very local as some spots could see up to 1″ of rainfall, but there is still the possibility that some spots do not get any rain.
WTOK-TV
Much needed rain remains in the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area today. So, you will need to grab onto that umbrella. We are expecting on and off again heavy downpours of rain for much of the day. This much needed rain will bring nearly a tenth to...
Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
WTOK-TV
Union hopes to bring a new offensive mindset to the Friday night lights
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Union football is looking to bring a new face to their offense this season. During the 2021 season the Yellowjackets running was Union’s identity. But with their young sophomore quarterback Bugs Hickman getting into rhythm, expect to see this deep going deep. They did have...
WTOK-TV
Drought Monitor Update: Our area remains abnormally dry
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor came out on Thursday, and it shows that most of our area remains abnormally dry. So, more rain is needed. As of Thursday afternoon, Meridian has a surplus in the rain department for the month but has a deficit for the year of more than 5 inches.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar girls volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes out to the Lamar girls volleyball team. Head coach, Courtney Schimelpfening, scheduled their first game of the season to be against Madison St. Joe, which is the team they lost to in the MAIS 5A state championship last season.
