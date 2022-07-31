ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stroman rises in Cubs real-time Trade Chip Power Rankings

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras, Ian Happ staying with Cubs

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ won't be changing uniforms after all. The Cubs did not trade Contreras and Happ before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed. They will remain on the North Side the rest of the 2022 season. Contreras...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94

Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was Dodgers' game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Oh, no, Stro? Marcus Stroman injury scare only a cramp

ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him. The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience

There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Mychal Givens
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies

David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox

Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'

In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Blue Jays#Reds#Trade Chip Power Rankings#Giants#Mariners#Dodgers
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Royals edge White Sox 2-1

Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night for their second straight win. Perez launched a monster blast for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline did not disappoint. Stars were on the move, contenders strengthened their rosters and there was a mad dash to the 6 p.m. ET cutoff. Still, one move stands above the rest. Which teams are on the rise after the deadline, and which ones left fans...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy