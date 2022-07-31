Stroman rises in Cubs real-time Trade Chip Power Rankings

www.nbcsports.com
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ staying with Cubs
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ won't be changing uniforms after all. The Cubs did not trade Contreras and Happ before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed. They will remain on the North Side the rest of the 2022 season. Contreras...
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was Dodgers' game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
Oh, no, Stro? Marcus Stroman injury scare only a cramp
ST. LOUIS — Just as Marcus Stroman was about to finish his fifth inning of applying the heat to the Cardinals’ lineup, it was the humidity that bit back at him. The Cubs’ starter said he experienced only legs cramps when he stepped back off the mound Thursday following a strikeout of Lars Nootbar for the second out of the fifth inning of a 4-3 loss in the doubleheader opener — sending the trainer and manager from the dugout to check on their $71 million pitcher.
Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience
There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
Jimenez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?
Editor's Note: "Eloy Jiménez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies
David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
Diekman pitches stellar outing in first Sox appearance
While the White Sox were relatively quiet amidst the trade deadline, they seem to have picked up one gem from the Boston Red Sox. The team dealt catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for left-hand reliever Jake Diekman. Diekman, 35, pitched in 44 games for Boston this...
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'
In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 3, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
Royals edge White Sox 2-1
Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night for their second straight win. Perez launched a monster blast for...
Blue Jays interested in Cubs' Happ; Smyly potential fit?
The Blue Jays have expressed interest in Cubs left fielder Ian Happ ahead of Tuesday's 5 pm. trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported. Happ, who's having a breakout 2022 season, has frequented the rumor mill in recent weeks. He was linked to the Dodgers Monday night. Reports and rumors...
San Diego Padres own a Blackhawks stick-hockey table game
The Chicago Blackhawks are a popular hockey team. The San Diego Padres posted a Twitter video of Juan Soto and Josh Bell playing stick-hockey in the team's clubhouse as a new addition to the team. You'd never guess, but the team has a Blackhawks themed stick-hockey table. Soto raised his...
Winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline did not disappoint. Stars were on the move, contenders strengthened their rosters and there was a mad dash to the 6 p.m. ET cutoff. Still, one move stands above the rest. Which teams are on the rise after the deadline, and which ones left fans...
