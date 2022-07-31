ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville to host annual Rocket City Playwrights’ Series

By Zach Hester
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Playwrights’ Series will return to Lowe Mill in August with five original works planned for the event.

According to a news release, local writers are invited to submit original ten-minute plays with five of those selected to be presented to the public. The event is a readers’ theatre format. Audience members will vote on their top three, which are given cash prizes.

This year’s pieces include:

  • “A Clean Slate” by Lillian Wells
  • “Cheeseburger in a Casket”by LeeAnn Treece
  • “Murder Mystery Indeed” by Naomi Howard
  • “Speed Dating for the Recently Deceased” by Pamela Manasco
  • “Trust Me She’s Dead” by LeeAnn Smith

The program is presented by Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions.

“We believe that locally written and created productions can be a unique cultural opportunity, providing a direct lens into the identity of our local community and the surrounding communities of North Alabama,” a spokesperson with Theatre Huntsville stated.

“Theatre Huntsville & Evil Cheez Productions are committed to investing in and supporting our local storytellers and theatre artists who are interested in the creation of new live works,” the statement continued.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment. Tickets can be purchased on August 1 here .

