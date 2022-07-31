First Alert Weather

www.walb.com
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.
WALB 10
Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?. Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways. The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain...
WALB 10
Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.
WALB 10
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
WALB 10
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
WALB 10
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp announces statewide campaign to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign Aug. 2 that is aimed to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody. “My administration has taken great...
WALB 10
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes. The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.
WALB 10
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
WALB 10
Kansas prepares for key vote on abortion rights
