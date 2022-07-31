First Alert Weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes. The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.

