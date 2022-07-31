ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First Alert Weather

By Tommie Owens
WALB 10
 5 days ago
WALB 10

Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WALB 10

Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
MARIETTA, GA
WALB 10

Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the center...
INDIANA STATE
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp announces statewide campaign to recruit more foster parents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign Aug. 2 that is aimed to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody. “My administration has taken great...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes. The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Kansas prepares for key vote on abortion rights

Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40 miles east of Uvalde. Son of man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 actions speaks of consequences. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father Guy Reffitt in for...
KANSAS STATE

