Two injured in serious crash in Yarmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO