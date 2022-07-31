ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Two injured in serious crash in Yarmouth

capecod.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
WELLFLEET, MA
NECN

Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Yarmouth, MA
Accidents
City
Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
capecod.com

Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

4 construction trailers scorched in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Fire Department said that four construction trailers caught fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the town’s transfer station, where trailers were waiting to be transported off of Cape Cod at about 5 a.m. When crews got to the scene all four...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Yarmouth Police#Cape Wide News
capecod.com

Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich

HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for some time. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Brush fire slows traffic along Sandwich Road in Bourne

BOURNE – A brush fire caused traffic slowdowns along Sandwich Road in Bourne. Firefighters worked to get the flames under control after the fire broke out near the Midway Recreation area early Tuesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising from the area from the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster

BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash shut down a section of Route 124. The crash happened at Fisherman’s Landing Road about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BREWSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
capecod.com

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash

HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
HARWICH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet battles two fires

Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us! In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to two structure fires. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an approximately 20×40 abandoned barn that was fully involved in fire, The responding crew made quick work and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes!
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee

MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

No injuries after two vehicles collide sending one into median sign

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people were evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable about 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound past exit 68 (Route 132). The impact sent a Dodge Challenger into the median where it barreled into a sign. All of the victims declined to go to the hospital. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause.
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy