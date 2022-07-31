Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
Two Men From Alton, Larchwood Taken To Hospital After Boyden Accident
Boyden, Iowa — One man from Alton and one from Larchwood were taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, August 1st. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 52-year-old Richard Roemen of Larchwood was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Express G2500 westbound on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. They tell us 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 18 behind Roemen. Roemen slowed for road construction and Dykstra struck the Chevrolet.
Teen Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60
Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver sustained serious injuries in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a fifteen-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street or B14, four miles north of Sheldon on the Ritter road. They tell us that 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai.
Highway 18 Accident Near Boyden Injures Two
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. Shortly after 5pm Monday, 52-year-old Richard Roeman of Larchwood was driving west on 18 when he slowed for road construction. 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was following Roeman and struck the rear end of Roeman’s vehicle.
Fire In Hog Confinement Damages Building Near George
George, Iowa– A hog building was damaged in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 10:55 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a hog pit fire at 1747 Kennedy Avenue, three and a half miles north of George.
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
18-year-old killed in Turner County crash
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
Semi Crash Near Spencer Leads to Minor Injuries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
Sioux City Police chief worries about allowing ATVs/UTVs on streets
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives." At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to...
Man arrested after crashing into gas pump and building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after a crash in south-central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened in the area of 41st and Minnesota early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Jeremiah Hudson was turning onto 41st Street when he hit a gas...
