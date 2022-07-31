Hinson says she opposed computer chip bill for a number of reasons

kiwaradio.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release
KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Donald Trump's legal team in contact with Justice Dept. officials in Jan. 6 inquiry
Trump team attempting to block prosecutors' access to conversations with former top aides
China to begin second day of military drills around Taiwan as US warns mistakes could lead to conflict - live
The White House accuses China of using Nancy Pelosi’s visit ‘as a pretext to increase provocative military activity’ around Taiwan; region prepares for second day of China’s live-fire exercises
Comments / 0