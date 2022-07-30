www.tigerdroppings.com
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Edge Target Samuel M'Pemba Compares “Business Mindset” at Florida to Miami
Florida Gators edge target Samuel M'Pemba assesses the similarities and difference of the in-state rivals as they each pursue his services.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Florida on fire with 4 commitments from 4-stars 🔥
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. It’s been a very eventful and exciting few days for the Gators, and we’re diving straight into all of the good recruiting news. 🎉 4 recruits commit to the Gators. The Gators are staying hot...
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Considering Offer to Join ESPN
The Gators fired the veteran coach prior to the end of the 2021 season.
floridagators.com
Aliyah Matharu Joins Gators for 2022-23 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley announced on Tuesday the signing of transfer Aliyah Matharu to the Gators' 2022-23 roster. Matharu joins the Gators after spending the previous season at Texas, appearing in all 36 contests for the Longhorns while averaging 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists. Her efforts on the court resulted in Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.
Gator Country
Overton had an “awesome” visit with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have done a great job with filling needs in the 2023 recruiting class already but they’re still looking to add some linebackers to the class. Linebacker Karmelo Overton (6-0, 200, Ozark, AL. Carroll) was on campus on Friday and had fun working out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting insiders notes: Post FNL and cook-out
The Florida Gators’ big recruiting weekend is over and it’s time for fall camp to start but it was a very successful weekend for the Gators. GatorCountry was live at the Swamp as the coaching staff hosted Friday Night Lights and then Saturday’s cook-out which was a big success.
WCJB
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Goal Diggers: Business in Greater Gainesville
Business in Greater Gainesville is a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment with comprehensive resources for entrepreneurs that make it a great place to launch a new company or grow and expand an existing business. Home to premier education, world-class health care facilities, extensive recreational activities and a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, Greater Gainesville offers a healthy work/life balance.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Newberry Panthers
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After two seasons of earning high playoff seeds, last year’s Newberry Panthers fell off pace, dropping their final three games by an average of 37 points. That slide has stuck with the Panthers ever since. “That’s unacceptable at Newberry,” said Panthers head coach Ed Johnson. “So...
Independent Florida Alligator
Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations
“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
alachuachronicle.com
School Board Should Push Achievement, Not Equality
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In August of 2018, the Alachua Country School District’s equity director, Valarie Freeman, presented an equity plan. The focus of the plan and the equity office itself are misguided and are guaranteed to produce bad policy. The emphasis on skin color at the county,...
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
