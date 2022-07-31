ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Broncos Host Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert on Free-Agent Visit

By Lance Sanderson
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DADsW_0gz7SnqN00

The Broncos aren't done bolstering this roster.

One of the biggest question marks on the Denver Broncos roster heading into the 2022 season has been the state of the inside linebacker position and the depth within the room. Denver re-signed veteran Josey Jewell on a two-year contract earlier this offseason and added former Philadelphia Eagle Alex Singleton on a one-year deal for some depth alongside camp standout Jonas Griffith.

Aside from those three players, there isn't much to write home about at the second level of the Broncos' defense.

However, things may be changing for Denver in a major way. According to a report from ESPN 's Field Yates, the Broncos hosted free-agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit on Saturday, in search of finding some help at the position.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Schobert, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL, most notably as a Cleveland Brown after they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2016. A versatile, do-it-all linebacker that has some ability as a coverage defender moving sideline-to-sideline, Schobert's veteran presence would be a massive boost to this Broncos' defense.

In his most recent season, where Schobert started 15 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he totaled 99 tackles (57 solo), five pass breakups, and one interception. His career totals include 80 starts across 93 total games played, 661 total tackles (406 solo), 30 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He earned a Pro Bowl nod with Cleveland in 2017.

Should the Broncos sign Schobert to a deal, he would be an immediate upgrade over Barrington Wade and Justin Strnad, both of whom would then battle it out for a position on the team's practice squad. This would be a major addition for the Broncos at this point in camp and add to a defense that needs answers in coverage at the linebacker position.

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Philadelphia Eagle#Espn#Free#Cleveland Brown#The Pittsburgh Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy