Report: Broncos Host Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert on Free-Agent Visit

The Broncos aren't done bolstering this roster.

One of the biggest question marks on the Denver Broncos roster heading into the 2022 season has been the state of the inside linebacker position and the depth within the room. Denver re-signed veteran Josey Jewell on a two-year contract earlier this offseason and added former Philadelphia Eagle Alex Singleton on a one-year deal for some depth alongside camp standout Jonas Griffith.

Aside from those three players, there isn't much to write home about at the second level of the Broncos' defense.

However, things may be changing for Denver in a major way. According to a report from ESPN 's Field Yates, the Broncos hosted free-agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit on Saturday, in search of finding some help at the position.

Schobert, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL, most notably as a Cleveland Brown after they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2016. A versatile, do-it-all linebacker that has some ability as a coverage defender moving sideline-to-sideline, Schobert's veteran presence would be a massive boost to this Broncos' defense.

In his most recent season, where Schobert started 15 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he totaled 99 tackles (57 solo), five pass breakups, and one interception. His career totals include 80 starts across 93 total games played, 661 total tackles (406 solo), 30 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He earned a Pro Bowl nod with Cleveland in 2017.

Should the Broncos sign Schobert to a deal, he would be an immediate upgrade over Barrington Wade and Justin Strnad, both of whom would then battle it out for a position on the team's practice squad. This would be a major addition for the Broncos at this point in camp and add to a defense that needs answers in coverage at the linebacker position.

