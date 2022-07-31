ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Ex-Red Sox OF Renfroe hits 2-run HR, Brewers top Boston 9-4

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juyAa_0gz7RzE400

BOSTON (AP) — A little time off at the All-Star break looks like it was all the Milwaukee Brewers needed to get rolling.

Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Brewers beat fading Boston 9-4 on Saturday, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games.

Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the break.

“I guess a little rest does a lot of people good for sure,” Renfroe said. “I think we’re swinging the bat well and seeing the ball all right.”

Milwaukee, playing in Boston for the first time since 2014, will try for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday.

“I would probably say this is the best we’ve played as a team,” said Brewers reliever Devin Williams, who extended his club-record for a single season with his 30th straight scoreless appearance. “I think we’re all kind of clicking on all cylinders right now.”

While the Brewers are going in one direction, the Red Sox are the opposite.

Christian Vázquez and Xander Bogaerts each had an RBI single for Boston, which is last in the AL East and has dropped seven of nine in a season-high 10-day game homestand.

“We’ve been talking about, we need to get to the next level,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It seems like we haven’t been able to do that throughout the season, let’s be honest. We take a few steps forward and a lot of steps back.”

Renfroe, who played one season with the Red Sox before being traded to the Brewers last November, belted a curveball from Nick Pivetta (8-8) into the second row of seats for his 18th homer, making it 4-1 in the fifth. Pivetta dropped to one knee after Renfroe made contact and didn’t turn to look.

“That was cool,” Renfroe said, smiling, of his homer. “I told everybody I’ve got to start hitting the ball away from everybody. That was hitting it away from everybody, I guess.”

Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Vázquez and Bogaerts had consecutive run-scoring hits before J.D. Martinez sliced Boston’s deficit to one with a sacrifice fly, which Renfroe made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on.

Milwaukee put it away with three in the ninth when Taylor homered into the center field batter’s eye.

Making his first career start in Fenway Park, Lauer (7-3) allowed four hits, with four strikeouts and three walks, earning his first win since June 17 at Cincinnati.

Narváez hit a curve down in the strike zone from Pivetta, sending it into Boston’s bullpen.

Coming off his best start in a month, Pivetta gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

“I don’t think it was a step back to be honest with you,” Pivetta said of his outing. “I think it was just miscues with certain pitches. ... I think there were a lot more positives today. I think it was just a couple of pitches that went over the fence and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

RUN ON HIM

The Brewers stole three bases against C Kevin Plawecki, who has caught just one in 22 attempts this season.

QUICK CORRECTION

First base umpire Mike Muchlinski made a quick “safe” call and immediately changed it to “out” when Boston’s Jarren Duran was picked off. No replay review was asked for and he clearly got the call right.

SOX ROSTER SHUFFLE

Arroyo was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and INF Jeter Downs was demoted to Triple-A Worcester.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Victor Caratini was hit in the helmet by Franchy Cordero’s back swing and went to the ground, but he stayed in the game. ... RHP Freddy Peralta (IL since late May, right shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville.

Red Sox: Cora said that a second-opinion exam on 2B Trevor Story’s bruised right hand revealed a “little hairline fracture” and that he’d be shut down from swinging a bat for 10 days. Story has been on the IL since July 14 after getting hit on the hand by Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber. ... RHP Michael Wacha threw a simulated game, his second off Fenway’s mound, and Cora said if he feels OK that he’ll go on a rehab assignment next week. ... 3B Rafael Devers (IL, right hamstring) is expected to travel with the team to Houston next week.

LHP Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Sunday for the Brewers. RHP Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18) is scheduled for the Red Sox.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees

Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine. Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
The Associated Press

McMahon has homer, 5 RBIs as Rockies beat Soto, Padres 7-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres 7-3 Thursday to avoid a five-game sweep. The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to Wednesday night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Josh Bell over from Washington on Tuesday. The Padres won that game 9-1 as fellow newcomer Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres. Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run Thursday. The 23-year-old superstar got a break on a triple off Kyle Freeland (7-7) leading off the sixth when right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Yonathan Daza let his fly ball fall in between them while Soto chugged around the bases. Bell singled in Soto and eventually scored on Austin Nola’s single. Soto doubled with two outs in the seventh and was stranded.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977. The majors-leading Dodgers have won eight straight games against the Giants, matching the longest streak in Los Angeles history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy