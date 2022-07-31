Allstate Sugar Bowl celebrates Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class at awards banquet

NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl celebrated the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022 tonight during their awards banquet at the Caesars Superdome.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognize and honor some great athletes from the New Orleans area and around the state. Anytime you get to recognize young people for outstanding performances it’s fun for us to be a part of it. There’s also a scholarship component that we do here tonight. We got some young ladies who have done well in the classroom as well as their athletic pursuits. To be able to provide a little help for them as they go off to college is kind of special as well,” says Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley.

The 2022 hall of fame class includes New Orleans Saints great Marques Colston, former Tulane star Shaun King, Ashley Brignac, Billy Ray Hobley, Carvie Upshaw, and Johnny Wright.

The 2021-22 Awards Banquet also served as a night to recognize this year’s award winners:

Jimmy Collins Special Awards : Loyola Men’s Basketball and St. Charles Catholic Athletics

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year , New Orleans: Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic Football/Baseball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year , New Orleans: Becky Lambert, Archbishop Hannan Softball

Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete , New Orleans: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field

Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete , New Orleans: Zach Wrightsil, Loyola Basketball

Eddie Robinson Award : Ronald “Hendu” Henderson

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team , New Orleans: Brother Martin Bowling

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team , New Orleans: Ponchatoula Basketball

Outstanding Collegiate Coach , Louisiana: Stacey Hollowell, Loyola Men’s Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Ashley Brignac, Softball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Marques Colston, Football

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Billy Ray Hobley, Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Shaun King, Football

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Carvie Upshaw, Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee: Johnny Wright, Baseball

Corbett Award – Female: Alia Armstrong , LSU Track & Field

Corbett Award – Male: Zach Wrightsil , Loyola Basketball

{list courtesy of the Allstate Sugar Bowl}

The next big event the Allstate Sugar Bowl is expected to be a part of at the Caesars Superdome will be the Florida State and LSU football game that will be played Sunday, September 4th at 6:30 p.m.

