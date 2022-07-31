Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

www.newson6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
Sapulpa home damaged in house fire early Thursday
SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa home was damaged in a fire early Thursday. Firefighters responded to a home on South Muskogee around 2 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the home. Sapulpa Battalion Chief Darren Inbody said the home was about 65 percent involved when firefighters arrived. Inbody said...
Police say driver fell asleep, hit power pole in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A car hit a power pole Thursday morning in midtown Tulsa, near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue. Tulsa police said a woman fell asleep at the wheel and hit the pole. The woman was not injured. No power outages were reported, and traffic...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
News On 6
Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
1 dead after rush hour crash on Highway 169
One person died in a crash on Highway 169 Tuesday afternoon, according to Tulsa police. The crash happened at about 5:20 PM during rush hour traffic. Witnesses told police the driver of a white vehicle did not seem to realize traffic was stopped on the highway due to a previous crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after fire breaks out at downtown Tulsa hotel
Tulsa firefighters say they responded to a fire at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel near 7th and Denver around midnight on Sunday morning.
Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
Stillwater Police Department celebrates birthday of police dog
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is celebrating the 6th birthday of their police dog, Egon. SPD posted videos of Egon on Facebook, saying that he spent the morning in training and at the playground. They also posted a link to K9s4Cops, a nonprofit that helps provide fully-trained...
KTUL
Man arrested after trying to break into car twice in one morning, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested after attempting to break into a car twice in the same morning. On Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan just after 1 a.m. for a burglary from a vehicle call. Witnesses...
publicradiotulsa.org
Longtime city leader dies after decades of serving Tulsa community
A longtime city leader has passed away after serving the Tulsa community for decades. The city of Tulsa said Dwain E. Midget, the Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, passed away on Tuesday. Tulsa officials described Midget as a tireless community leader with a true success story. Midget started...
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
News On 6
Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room
Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
Comments / 1