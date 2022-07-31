ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals: No timetable for return of Joe Burrow (appendectomy)

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWIYC_0gz7QNA100

There remains no timetable for the return of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he continues to recover from an appendectomy earlier this week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t seem overly concerned on Saturday about when Burrow would rejoin the team.

“I don’t have any timetable,” Taylor told reporters after practice. “We’re trying to give him some privacy and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready.”

Burrow, 25, reported to training camp on July 23 and took part in two days of on-field work. But he dealt with cramping during the workouts and on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the 25-year-old would undergo an appendectomy.

Cincinnati figures to proceed cautiously with Burrow once the third-year pro returns to camp. The preseason opener is Aug. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals but the real target is having Burrow completely healthy on Sept. 11 when the Bengals open the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow had a huge season last year while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, in which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year completed a league-high 70.4 percent of his passes while establishing franchise records of 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. He was intercepted 14 times.

Burrow had his rookie season end after 10 games due to tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Backup Brandon Allen is receiving most of the quarterback workload with Burrow sidelined.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Arizona Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Rams#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy