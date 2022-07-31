ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tony Finau tied atop leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvosL_0gz7QMHI00

Tony Finau fired a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to draw into a tie for the lead with Canadian Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The pair sit at 21-under 195, good for a four-shot cushion. Pendrith carded a 66.

Pendrith and Finau were tied for the lead after Thursday, and Pendrith owned a one-shot lead over Finau heading into Saturday’s third round at the Detroit Golf Club.

Cameron Young (65) sits solo third at 17 under, German Stephan Jaeger (65) sits five shots back in fourth, Patrick Cantlay (66) occupies solo fifth at 15 under, and Scott Stallings (67) is seven shots back in sixth place.

Finau turned in a clean card in pursuit of his second consecutive victory. Finau recorded seven birdies, including four going out. In fact, Finau has yet to card a bogey through the first 54 holes of the tourney.

“No bogeys up to this point on the scorecard in the tournament, which is nice,” Finau said. “I think it’s a golf course that yields some birdies. You’ll have some looks, but to not make any mistakes to this point is nice and I think that’s the main reason I’ve kind of found myself on top of the leaderboard.”

Finau, who won last week’s 3M Open, is seeking to become the first player to win in back-to-back weeks during the PGA Tour regular season since Brendon Todd in 2019.

“Taylor’s playing some great golf,” Finau said. “This is the type of golf course where someone can shoot 8, 9, 10 under, but if we put together a good round tomorrow, might be a two-man race and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”

Pendrith’s day yielded eight birdies but also two bogeys en route to his 66. The tour rookie birdied four of his last five holes, however.

“Obviously, he made a ton of birdies and I finished the round with a lot of birdies, so it was fun,” Pendrith said. “We were going back and forth. Tony bombs it off the tee and I hit it far as well, so it was fun, kind of similar games I guess, and we attacked it very well.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
Golf Digest

An inside look at the Manning Brothers' buddies trip

I was just back from covering the Open Championship at St. Andrews when I saw that Jim Nantz was calling. I took a second before answering. It felt like high school, intentionally pausing so as to not appear too desperate or excited. “Jim Nantz?” I asked. “Hello, friend.”. We...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Rocket Mortgage Classic#Canadian#The Detroit Golf Club#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy