Queens, NY

Mets sign first-round pick catcher Kevin Parada

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

The New York Mets signed first-round pick Kevin Parada on Saturday.

Parada was selected with the 11th overall pick and will receive $5,019,735, according to MLB Pipeline. With the slot value of the 11th pick being $4,780,700, Parada holds the largest bonus of any player selected outside of the top 10 in the bonus-pool era.

In two seasons at Georgia Tech, the 20-year-old catcher hit .341 with 35 home runs and 130 RBIs in 112 games. He also played in the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2021, where he hit .250 with three RBIs in nine games.

The Mets have one of most talented farm systems in baseball, including the No. 1-ranked prospect, catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

