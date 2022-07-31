Flash Flood Warning issued for Lassen, Plumas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washoe .Rain continues to fall near and around Galena Park with flooding and debris flows having been reported. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following county, Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 727 PM PDT, Park Ranger at Galena Park reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Gauges at Whites Creek and Galena Creek have seen rapid rises. Expect all creeks within Galena Park to be running high and/or overtopping their banks. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO