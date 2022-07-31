ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Curtis Roberts, Florida linebacker, commits to Florida Atlantic University

By Andy Villamarzo
 5 days ago

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – Another Tampa Bay Area player made it be known that he would be making his college commitment on Saturday and Clearwater Central Catholic ’s Curtis Roberts is now committed heading into next week.

The outside linebacker announced via Twitter that he would be committing to Florida Atlantic University, thus ending his recruitment heading into Monday’s start of high school football practices. Willie Taggart adds his 10th commitment of the 2023 class and first linebacker prospect, according to 247Sports.

Roberts is coming off a strong 2021 campaign for a Marauders’ team that went 8-4 and is looking like a potential playoff contender once again under head coach Chris Harvey. The linebacker racked up 29 tackles, seven for loss along with seven sacks playing off the edge. In his sophomore campaign, Roberts had 34 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Roberts has 14 sacks in the last two seasons for CCC.

Photo courtesy of Stylish Studios

The now senior had a slew of offers on the table, accumulated since his junior campaign, as Roberts had offers from Appalachian State, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Toledo, UCF and Virginia to name a few.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

