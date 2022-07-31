UI to launch insurance major in 2023

kiwaradio.com
Related
Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
weareiowa.com
Here are the best hospitals in Iowa for 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Man identified in U.S. 6 crash
UPDATE, August 2, 11: 26 a.m. According to the Henry County Coroner’s Office, the deceased person has been identified as Raymond Rankin, age 78 from Rock Island, formerly from Geneseo. EARLIER UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4...
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
Comments / 0