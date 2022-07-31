Parents vaccinate their kids with Oklahoma Caring Van

ktul.com
COVID-19 still an issue for schools as classes plan to resume
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Schools have been dealing with COVID-19 for more than two years now. Distance learning paved the way for hybrid classes, but now schools are back in person, and as transmission rates climb in Tulsa, parents are wondering how they can protect their children while in the classroom?
Nonprofit helps former inmates become truckers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Rodney Fisher was 22 years old, he was given a 52-year sentence for purse snatching. He was finally released in 2020 after maintaining his innocence for 34 years. “Long story short,” he explained, “I was given a second chance by the governor we have...
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
How Green Country organizations are helping ease stress of school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For families struggling to make ends meet, school shopping is an added burden that may not fit the budget. When students go to school without supplies, some teachers try to fill in the gap. The Pencil Box is making sure that isn't coming out of their pocket.
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
Dealership offers blood donors chance to win new car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bob Moore Auto Group is partnering with Oklahoma Blood Institute to give away one donor a brand-new 2022 Kia Rio. On August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa located at 4627 South Memorial Drive, individuals will have the opportunity to donate blood.
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
Tulsa Health Department watching for West Nile virus with mosquito traps
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is keeping an eye out for mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in Tulsa County. The health department has already confirmed that infected mosquitoes are in the area, but it's working to keep tabs on them. THD took to Facebook to...
Oklahoma AG O'Connor joins task force to fight scam calls
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a 50-state task force to fight fraudulent phone calls yesterday. O’Connor said Americans receive 33 million robocalls every single day. Some basic math puts that figure at over 12 billion spam calls per year. They stole $29.8 billion from unsuspecting victims in 2021 alone.
Saint Francis to hold Kids Mini Triathlon for first time in 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital is bringing back its Kids Mini Triathlon for the first time since the pandemic began. This event, for children ages 6 to 13, features three indoor activities: swimming, cycling, and running. Proceeds from this event benefit The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis.
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
Webco donation invests in Keystone Ancient Forest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Webco Industries will present a check to the City of Sand Springs in support of the Keystone Ancient Forest Thursday morning. Irv Frank, one of the original landowners of what is now Keystone Ancient Forest, was also one of the four original investors who came alongside Bill Weber, founder of Webco, to provide capital to launch the business.
Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
Muskogee police investigates increase in graffiti
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti in a social media post Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is asked...
Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”
Amber Alert canceled, missing teen and 6-month-old child found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Lawton police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-month-old Carson Sellman. Police said the child is a white male. The child went missing around 7:45 Thursday morning from his foster home. The child's foster mother reported her foster daughter Chasity Sellman, 16, is also missing with...
Pawnee County reaches $850,000 settlement with oil company for 2016 earthquake damages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pawnee County reached an $850,000 settlement with Eagle Road Oil for the role their wastewater wells played in the 2016 earthquake that rocked Pawnee and Cushing residents, though the company continues to deny that their wells played a role in the earthquake. People in Cushing...
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
Washington County deputies find suspect in stabbing investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Taggart was found in Collinsville and taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monday. Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. Taggart is five foot seven...
