Truckers helping with Human Trafficking Awareness

kiwaradio.com
Related
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Joins Anti Robocall Task Force
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa’s Attorney General is joining others in nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. Attorney General spokesman, Linn Hicks, says it allows them to combine their efforts into one. Hicks says they are trying to get to the source of the calls. He says it’s their job...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
New Studies Show How Racism, Poor Diet May Be Risk Factors For Dementia
Statewide Iowa — Iowans who are attending this week’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego are hearing about the latest research into potential risk factors for the disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the association’s Iowa chapter, says earlier studies have shown how pregnant women with high...
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
kiwaradio.com
Weather Service: Heat Advisory Today (Tuesday); Take Precautions
Northwest Iowa — Parts of nine states, including about two-thirds of the state of Iowa have a Heat Advisory today. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says it’s uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. We’re entering a prolonged heat wave that is expected to...
Comments / 0