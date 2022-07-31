ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Temple Police searching for runaway teen last seen July 27

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

First Cedar Valley Baptist Church trailer stolen in Salado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A trailer from the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado has been stolen. The church was knocked out by the Salado tornado in April and have since begun reconstruction on FM2843. The builders figured out the trailer was stolen earlier Tuesday when they returned from...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified Casey Allen Stodgell,29, as the crash victim killed in a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Man charged with putting camera in church restroom

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Probation in trial of woman accused of shooting neighbor

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute. The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ford Focus
fox44news.com

One person dead in three-vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Bell County grand jury indicts man on murder over 51-year-old woman's death

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge Wednesday for reportedly killing a 51-year-old woman back in June. On June 10, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, reportedly killed Helena Deloris Holmes. Her body was found in a hotel room in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m., Killeen Police said.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash where one person was killed Tuesday. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound...
TEMPLE, TX
NewsWest 9

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 349

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a crash on SH 349 in Midland County. Jose Castillo, 55, of Midland was driving a truck tractor south on SH 349. At the same time, James Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, Texas was traveling east in a truck on CR 140 heading towards SH 349.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy