CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two men pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19, were arrested in connection with the March 11, 2021, death of Caleb Beasley, who was shot at Sunset View Park in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO