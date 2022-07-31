Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Praises Kyler Murray's Defense of Himself

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray's mental toughness has grown over the past year.

Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray go way back, beyond their partnership with the Arizona Cardinals starting draft night in 2019.

Kingsbury has known Murray since the quarterback was 15 years old. The coach was on the recruiting trail at Texas Tech when he met the Murray family.

Murray did not elect to play under Kingsbury in college, choosing Texas A&M and later Oklahoma, but Kingsbury remained high on the young quarterback.

"Since he was 15, I was telling people I've never seen anything like it and then put it out in the universe when I was at Texas Tech before he beat us, I would take him No. 1," Kingsbury said when Cardinals training camp began. "It means a lot to me to be able to see this (new contract) come to fruition for him and his family."

Kingsbury spoke to reporters at Cardinals training camp Friday after Murray's impromptu press conference addressing the noise surrounding the now-defunct study clause in his contract extension.

Murray's sentiments were toward the media, as he chose not to answer questions about his stance with the team for including such an addendum.

The clause was Revealed to have been taken out of his contract Thursday evening although there have been reports the adjustment actually occurred Wednesday. Either way, as if that would make the topic go away.

Kingsbury said he was proud of Murray for standing up for himself amid so much outside discussion, as it took maturity to do that.

"From what I saw, he did a tremendous job of just being who he is and making his point heard," Kingsbury said. "That's not easy to do when you're a young man growing up and have all this chatter. I thought he handled himself really well. And I guess I just am proud of how much he's developed in that area."

Kingsbury feels Murray has developed more perspective in three seasons in the NFL and has understood what is put on him as a franchise player.

He pointed to the playoff loss last season and how Murray handled the contract chatter as mental toughness lessons.

Murray has appreciated his coach's praise over the years.

"Since I was in high school, he has always shown love, always," Murray said. "To receive the love that he showed me and my family, and then when I went to OU, obviously competing against him, to still reach out to my pops and just be there, I've always appreciated that."

Whose idea the addendum was, why Murray agreed to it in the first place and where the questioning of his film study habits stemmed are speculation.

But, Murray and Kingsbury have had each other's back publicly since the outburst of stories about his clause began earlier this week.

The head coach said he was done talking about it Friday and did a fair job keeping his perspective close to the chest, saying he was just praying for both parties to find an agreement.

Kingsbury said last year that he and Murray are tied to each other, considering they joined the Cardinals during the same offseason, were chosen to lead the offense for the foreseeable future and that's still the case after they both agreed to extensions this offseason.

"With K1, I think for me, it had more personal meaning knowing that kid since he was 15, known his family, known what they've put into it, so to see that kind of come to fruition . . . it was especially moving for me just to see that kind of all come together," Kingsbury concluded.