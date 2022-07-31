Four-Star WR Micah Tease Enjoys Time at UA

www.kark.com
KARK
Hogs Would Fill 2 Spots if Elite Transfers Available
FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney was forced to retire from football this week thus opening another scholarship under the 85-overall limit. It’s uncertain if Sam Pittman will fill the vacant slots. He was asked Tuesday if that was a possibility and discussed what options he would have.
KARK
Defensive Line May Be Biggest Question Mark on Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Much like wide receiver on offense, the defensive line saw a lot of its key players run out of eligibility or leave for professional football a year early following a 9-4 season. Even an injury to one of the key members of the 2022 defensive line, Taurean...
KARK
Rocket Sanders, Running Backs Set for Big Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas led all Power 5 schools in rushing in 2021 and the entire set of running backs minus Trelon Smith return along with a couple of freshmen. Sam Pittman talked about Rocket Sanders and the running backs on Wednesday when he met with the media to preview preseason football practices that begin on Friday. Pittman talked about not having a feature back in the offense instead placing an emphasis on depth.
KARK
Malik Hornsby in Mix, as Expected, at Two Positions
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby enters preseason camp working at both quarterback and wide receiver which was expected. Sam Pittman met with reporters on Wednesday and discussed various football topics including will Hornsby be a quarterback or wide receiver or both?. “Well, I tell you this,” Pittman said....
KARK
Razorbacks Face Louisville in Maui Invitational Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – Arkansas will open the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational versus Louisville, it was announced today along with the complete tournament bracket. The Razorbacks and Cardinals will play on Nov. 21 at Noon / 4 pm (CT) on ESPN2. The 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational is back...
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected homicide of a teenager Saturday.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe
Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.
