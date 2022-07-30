MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years

www.kmov.com
FOX2now.com
Immobilize your attacker and know the vulnerable strike points
ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through – Monday he went over strikes to the head, body, and groin. If you know these strikes and do them in an effective way, then you can get away safely from any attack. Learn more about Ali’s Back 2 School Defense class and get the kids signed up.
St. Louis American
Satterfield named director at Forsyth School
Evetty Satterfield returned to St. Louis in the new role of director of community, culture, and strategy at Forsyth School. Satterfield is an accomplished and dedicated education and DEI&B professional with more than ten years of expertise in coaching, mentorship, curriculum development, and consulting. Formerly based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Satterfield...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday, rain moving into the area overnight Wednesday
St. Louis stays hot and humid on Tuesday. Rain and scattered storms move into the area overnight on Wednesday.
KSDK
St. Louis Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers and storms Sunday
Temperatures get up to mid80s and tonight will cool off. It gets hot the rest of the week in the 90s and very humid.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
tncontentexchange.com
A look back: The relentless, withering heat wave of 1936 killed 479 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS • The hot spell of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces. Relief didn't last. A drought that burned the Plains and Midwest restoked itself,...
KMOV
Eckert’s opening its sunflower trail
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - You can check out the sunflowers at Eckert’s. The trail will be open the rest of the week, Tuesday-Sunday. The farm uses the same concept as a corn maze but with sunflowers. Guests can take one sunflower home with them after their journey through the field.
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE’s WSIE 88.7 FM sees resurgence, named among top three in Reader’s Choice poll
WSIE 88.7 The Sound, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 50,000-watt radio station for more than 50 years, is enjoying a resurgence in the St. Louis region thanks in large part to its unique blend of stress-free music. WSIE has been named a top three radio station in St. Louis for...
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
FOX2now.com
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
