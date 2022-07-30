ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MICDS football preps for season after falling just short of state title last 2 years

By Bryan Kennedy
KMOV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Immobilize your attacker and know the vulnerable strike points

ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through – Monday he went over strikes to the head, body, and groin. If you know these strikes and do them in an effective way, then you can get away safely from any attack. Learn more about Ali’s Back 2 School Defense class and get the kids signed up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Satterfield named director at Forsyth School

Evetty Satterfield returned to St. Louis in the new role of director of community, culture, and strategy at Forsyth School. Satterfield is an accomplished and dedicated education and DEI&B professional with more than ten years of expertise in coaching, mentorship, curriculum development, and consulting. Formerly based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Satterfield...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Football Team#State Champions#American Football#Micds#The Mary Institute
KSDK

Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Eckert’s opening its sunflower trail

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - You can check out the sunflowers at Eckert’s. The trail will be open the rest of the week, Tuesday-Sunday. The farm uses the same concept as a corn maze but with sunflowers. Guests can take one sunflower home with them after their journey through the field.
BELLEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas

ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
FENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy