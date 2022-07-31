Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality

www.fox21online.com
Related
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home
A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with...
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
FOX 21 Online
Overnight Storm Damage In Minnesota: Fires, Toppled Trees, Power Outages
(FOX 9) – Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities metro around midnight knocked power out for thousands of customers in the metro as wind gust exceeded 60 miles per hour in some areas. As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 37,000 customers had no power,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
mprnews.org
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
FOX 21 Online
Tall Ship Stops In Grand Marais Before ‘Festival Of Sail’ In Two Harbors
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – We’re getting a first look at one of the tall ships headed to Two Harbors for the Festival of Sail starting Thursday. Visit Cook County posted video Wednesday of the Santa Maria, a 15th-century replica ship, docked in the Grand Marais Harbor. The ship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
FOX 21 Online
Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parks & Rec Teaches Kids About the Importance of Water Safety
DULUTH, Minn.– Swimming in Lake Superior can be something a lot of people enjoy during the summer. But unfortunately with a body of water this large. It comes with a lot of risk. Over at Park Point Beach, Duluth Parks and Rec held a water safety beach party. To...
FOX 21 Online
DECC Covid Testing Now Offers Onsite Treatment
DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC has offered free Covid testing throughout the pandemic. Now, the site is test-to-treat with medical assistance provided on scene. If you test positive on site, you now have the option to be evaluated by a nurse practitioner and they may provide you medication, such as Paxlovid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Alters Bridge Inspections After I-35 Bridge Collapse
MINNESOTA– 15 years ago the unthinkable happened in Minneapolis. One of Minnesota’s most popular bridges collapsed during rush hour, taking with it 13 lives and injuring many more. In 2007, the I-35 bridge collapse sent shockwaves across the nation. Nearly immediately impacting the ways of bridge management and...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Officers Injured During Arrest Of Barricaded Burglar In Virginia, Suspect Charged
UPDATE (August 2, 12:00 p.m.)- A 53 year-old man from Virginia was charged after a burglary and barricade situation occurred at a home in Virginia on Friday, according to the Virginia Police Department. Mark Williams, who did not have permission to be in the home and injured officers after he...
FOX 21 Online
Islands of Brilliance Bringing ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– Next Monday, Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee. Is coming back to Duluth for the first time since 2019 to host a summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. This four day long ‘Sandbox Summer Camp’ focuses on bringing art, creativity, and technology...
FOX 21 Online
Not-Cho-Taco Night Fundraiser Brings Money in for We Health Clinic
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Thirsty Pagan brewing in Superior is hosting a fundraiser August 30th, supporting the ‘We Health Clinic’ in Duluth. The event features live music, walking tacos, beer, and more. Thirsty Pagan’s management says their mission is about supporting all kinds of local businesses, and not about...
FOX 21 Online
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Valley Days Makes its Return Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Parades, community, line dancing. Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate all that West Duluth has to offer. “You know, Spirit Valley Days is our once-a-year opportunity to really give West Duluth the limelight,” Owner of In-Harmony, Debbie Merrick, said. The parade has been a staple...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Comments / 0