Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash

Car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott, multiple people seriously injured
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
See capture of man after chase who police say robbed Central NY bank (video)
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a North Syracuse Bank after a traffic pursuit Wednesday, they said. Around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, Solvay Bank, 628 S, Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police Tuesday. The bank captured a...
WKTV
2 hospitalized following crash on Route 49 in Rome
localsyr.com
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
cnycentral.com
14 people displaced after apartment fire in Outer Comstock neighborhood of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a massive apartment fire Thursday in the Outer Comstock neighborhood of the city that caused heavy black smoke to be visible from E. Brighton Avenue around noon. Crews arrived at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road to find the...
localsyr.com
3 shot in Syracuse Tuesday night on same block and just over an hour apart
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
Update: 14 people displaced after large Syracuse apartment fire
cnycentral.com
Police searching for missing 68-year-old Jefferson County man last seen Monday
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man who was last seen on Monday, August 1. Officers say Peter Washer of Watertown was driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV Ex with New York registration BAJ4896. Peter is described by his...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
cnycentral.com
Fulton Police searching for missing 16-year-old
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was reported missing by her guardian on Monday, August 1 around 3:30 a.m. Natalie Steele of Fulton has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County as well as in Syracuse and Cayuga County.
localsyr.com
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
cnycentral.com
Building collapse on Syracuse's northside displaces five neighbors Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a building collapse on the northside of the city that displaced five neighbors on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. Crews arrived at 413 Pond Street to find a 3-story brick apartment building with significant structural issues. The building was attached to a...
