Picnic hosted by faith-based charity stresses 'community' in Natrona Community Park

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Foundation hosts fourth annual CommUNITY Day
Monroeville celebrated its fourth annual CommUNITY Day on July 30. The event was hosted by the Monroeville Foundation and sponsored by multiple businesses, including Forbes Hospital, Highmark and Allegheny Health Network. The day began at 9 a.m. with the CommUNITY Day 5k run/walk. After participants were done, they headed over...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Chicken barbecue, educators hired
The Manor Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue Aug. 13 in the Roberts Roofing parking lot, 89 Manor-Harrison City Road, Manor, from 11 a.m. until sellout. The meals are $10 for a half chicken, roll, applesauce, cookies and a drink. The parking lot is between Manor Gille and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Leechburg, Gilpin, Leechburg, Parks Township fire departments to hold gun bash on Saturday
Four local fire departments are coming together to raise funds by throwing a community gun bash. Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, Gilpin Volunteer Fire Department and Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a “Kiski Valley ‘80s Beach Bash” on Saturday at the West Leechburg Fire Hall.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
HEAL Animal Rescue encourages adoptions as Youngwood shelter reaches maximum capacity
Cats and bunnies might be natural enemies, but they make the best of friends at HEAL Animal Rescue. Olivia the cat and Mopsy the bunny have formed an unlikely bond, and they are among roughly 80 animals at the Youngwood shelter looking for a home. The shelter reached maximum capacity...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gibsonia girl attends American Legion Auxiliary conference, other student news
Delaney Allen of Gibsonia was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteer caretakers of centuries-old Western Pa. cemeteries have lonely jobs
Standing among weathered gray stones and freshly cut grass, it can be difficult to fathom the decades of choked-backed tears and carefully placed flowers once present in some of the quietest parts of Western Pennsylvania. The region is home to dozens of cemeteries that date to the 18th and 19th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
People donate $100K to help family of Penn Township boy who lost feet in lawnmower accident
The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming for the family of a Penn Township boy who was involved in a lawnmower accident over the weekend that resulted in the amputation of his feet. Ashley Dimperio said Wednesday she started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her nephew Liam...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida
A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
New Pittsburgh Courier
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employee shortage shutters Prantl's Bakery stores in North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill
Prantl’s Bakery is temporarily closing its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores starting next week because of a lack of employees, owner Joe Cugliari said. He said a store needs about 10 employees to function properly. “We were operating with four,” he said. It’s a problem many businesses...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants
Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
Comments / 1