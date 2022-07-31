Woman wanted in deadly stabbing of man at Nashville hotel captured

fox17.com
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex Offenders
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the Polls
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6th
Metro Police search for man who robbed Murfreesboro Pike bank, threatened they were armed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Murfreesboro Pike and threatened the teller indicating that they were armed. The suspect passed a note to the employee at U.S. Bank at 1125 Murfreesboro Pike around 3 p.m. that said he was armed, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).
Suspect in custody after South Nashville apartment shooting kills one, injures three more
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police dispatch confirmed four people were shot and one person is dead at a South Nashville apartment on Old Hickory Drive Thursday. Metro Police arrested the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old, shortly after the incident. They added that the shooting appears to be domestic-related.
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
Clarksville Police are seeking for two people wanted for attempted homicide
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are trying to find two people for attempted homicide who are considered armed and dangerous. Warrants have been taken out on both 23-year-old Ezekiel Mitchell and 22-year-old Charles Watson both of Clarksville, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD). On Aug. 1 around 2...
Man, 32, taken into custody for two deadly stabbings in Nashville, one attempted murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested the man accused of stabbing his mother and sister-in-law to death and critically stabbing another sister-in-law on Tuesday. Police say John W. Donaldson, 32, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the domestic-related stabbings which occurred Tuesday. One stabbing happened at an apartment on Elm Hill Pike. The other happened at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Nashville police search for suspect in 20-year-old's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help finding the person responsible for killing a 20-year-old at a Nashville motel. Police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Javion Scruggs at a motel on Wallace Road Monday night. Scruggs had left one of...
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
WeGo Public Transit drivers endure verbal and physical abuses while on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WeGo Public Transit says on average once every two weeks one of their drivers will experience verbal or even physical abuse. WeGo officials say the abuse can come in a number of ways including drivers getting spat on and they have created a task force to try and find out ways to stop it.
Police seeking information in deadly Clarksville motorcycle crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking for information after a 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. along Madison Street near Hillcrest Drive. Police said Michael Nulty of Palmyra, Tennessee died as a result of the crash. Police are...
Metro Police announce the creation of a new School Safety Division
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chief John Drake announced the creation of a new School Safety Division within the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau. MNPD says that the new division will be effective beginning on August 16 with Scott Byrd, a 22-year MNPD veteran, named as the Commander/Director of Training.
'Our bus operators don't feel safe': WeGo reports rise in assaults on transit employees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro transit leaders say they're seeing a rise in assaults on public bus drivers. WeGo leaders say drivers are assaulted regularly, at least once or twice a month. The department recorded 15 driver assaults last year, but drivers say that number is much higher. “It's...
DOJ: Three Nashville men indicted in firearm conspiracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Nashville men have been indicted in an alleged conspiracy to steal firearms licensed federal dealers, the U.S. Dept. of Justice reports. Federal prosecutors say Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, burglarized an automotive repair shop in Middle Tennessee and stole a truck to use in the burglary of a federal firearms licensee (FFL).
People evacuated from Midtown bar after gas leak, partial floor damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People were evacuated from a Midtown bar Wednesday after partial floor damage caused a gas line to rupture. Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene for a gas leak and there was damage to a gas line that was underneath the floor, according to an NFD spokesperson.
Nashville Fire Department, agencies respond to overturned semi-tractor trailer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A semi-tractor trailer had a collision with a truck and overturned in a ditch carrying more than 4000 gallons of gasoline at at Whites Creek Pike and Sycamore Creek Road Tuesday. A multi-agency response is underway for the overturned vehicle carrying about 4,000 to 8,000...
Nashville Fire Department contains fire at recycling center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) confirmed there was a fire Wednesday at a recycling center at 707 19th Ave. North. At around 6 p.m., NFD said the fire had been contained and that no injuries were reported. Fire crews were working for several hours to extinguish...
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
Walker Hayes hints at opening 'fancy-like' Applebee's in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Date night, anyone? Grab two straws and one check. Country music singer-songwriter Walker Hayes is dropping hints of opening a "fancy" Applebee's on Lower Broadway. In a podcast two weeks ago, the "Fancy Like" singer told Gunner & Cheyenne On Demand there were "talks" of...
Florida loves cameras Metro Nashville Publics Schools won't use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has 135 state of the art security cameras sitting in storage as the school year begins. These same cameras are used around the world and are currently being piloted in one of the largest school districts in the country. The...
'Lucky' dog rescued from 156 degrees car in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Goodlettsville Fire Department (GFD) has announced that they rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday. GFD reported that they received a call on Tuesday for a a pet left in a vehicle. The windows of the vehicle were let down...
