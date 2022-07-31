Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa

www.cbs7.com
Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers
McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers are coming off back-to-back district championships, and are ranked #17 in the 2A DII pre-season poll. Coach Michael Woodard says the Badger’s strength is that they play for each other. McCamey will rely on several experienced players who excel on both offense and defense.
Pigskin Preview: Stanton Buffaloes
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Stanton Buffaloes beat undefeated #3 Childress to win the Bi-district Championship last season, despite being 47-point underdogs. That incredible upset win gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Stanton,...
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
Anngee's Barber Academy to host multiple 'Back to School' haircut events
TEXAS, USA — Anngee's Barber Academy will be holding two separate 'Back To School' haircut events on August 2. The haircuts are completely free. One event will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland, while the other event will be at Saint James MBC in Odessa.
Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) partners to meet safety needs of Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will participate in Excavation Safety Day presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas. The date of August 11 (8/11) conveniently coincides with the phone number to call (811) before you dig. The safety day will be held in...
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
Midland family to hold mini-golf fundraiser for drowning victim
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year. The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds […]
2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022. The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761). It will go...
New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation. According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
Free haircut event at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Parents had an opportunity to get their kids back to school haircuts today at holy redeemer catholic church. The event lasted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and was free for kids from Pre-k to 8th grade. CBS7 spoke to a barber about the experience of donating their time...
Two dead in crash in Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two men are dead after a crash in Midland County Wednesday morning. Jose Castillo was driving a tow truck and towed unit south on SH 349 approaching the CR 140 intersection. James Featherston was traveling east on CR 140 approaching the SH 349 intersection. Featherston failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection to Castillo.
Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
5 Of The Best Date Night Restaurants In Midland
Sometimes you just need a break. Break from work, from the kids, from whatever it is you do on a daily basis. A little breather to break the monotony of your routine. This calls for a date night! Grab your husband/wife, boyfriend/girlfriend and just the two of you have a nice dinner together, enjoy each other's company, maybe a cocktail, a glass of wine, and some alone time.
