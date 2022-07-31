Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO