Odessa, TX

Former Permian High Basketball Star hosts camp in Odessa

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
cbs7.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs7.com

cbs7.com

Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers

McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers are coming off back-to-back district championships, and are ranked #17 in the 2A DII pre-season poll. Coach Michael Woodard says the Badger’s strength is that they play for each other. McCamey will rely on several experienced players who excel on both offense and defense.
MCCAMEY, TX
cbs7.com

Pigskin Preview: Stanton Buffaloes

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Stanton Buffaloes beat undefeated #3 Childress to win the Bi-district Championship last season, despite being 47-point underdogs. That incredible upset win gave the Buffaloes confidence that they can beat any team Stanton matches up against. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Stanton,...
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland family to hold mini-golf fundraiser for drowning victim

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year.  The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland new kitchen

After customer has bike stolen, local business surprsies him with new one. West Texas Nutrition raised the money for a new bike in under an hour. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 8/3/22 - clipped version. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Pigskin Preview: Midland Trinity Chargers.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Arts Grant Writing Workshop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle on Aug. 8, 2022. The workshop will be at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room (305 E. 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761). It will go...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New ECISD teachers welcomed at reception

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron hosted a welcome reception for new ECISD teachers on August 1. ECISD is bringing in 400 new teachers this year from across the country and to help make the move easier, they brought in 50 vendors at the event.
ODESSA, TX
#Linus School Sports#Permian#Girls Club#Trinidad Junior College
cbs7.com

A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Free haircut event at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Parents had an opportunity to get their kids back to school haircuts today at holy redeemer catholic church. The event lasted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and was free for kids from Pre-k to 8th grade. CBS7 spoke to a barber about the experience of donating their time...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two dead in crash in Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two men are dead after a crash in Midland County Wednesday morning. Jose Castillo was driving a tow truck and towed unit south on SH 349 approaching the CR 140 intersection. James Featherston was traveling east on CR 140 approaching the SH 349 intersection. Featherston failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection to Castillo.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Of The Best Date Night Restaurants In Midland

Sometimes you just need a break. Break from work, from the kids, from whatever it is you do on a daily basis. A little breather to break the monotony of your routine. This calls for a date night! Grab your husband/wife, boyfriend/girlfriend and just the two of you have a nice dinner together, enjoy each other's company, maybe a cocktail, a glass of wine, and some alone time.
MIDLAND, TX

