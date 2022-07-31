ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Red Scare’s T.B.T. run comes to an end Saturday night

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8oeI_0gz7KMvC00
TBT: Red Scare vs Blue Collar U Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — The Red Scare’s run in the 2022 TBT came to an end Saturday evening losing to Blue Collar U, 74-69, at the UD Arena.

Wes Clark hit the game winner during the Elam Ending after Ryan Mikesell’s four-point play cut it 72-69.

Clark led four scorers with 22 points for Blue Collar U as they advanced to the TBT Championship game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. against Americana for Autism.

Scoochie Smith led Red Scare with 22 points while Darrell Davis added 16. Ryan Mikesell had nine points while Josh Cunningham and C.J. Walker each scored eight points.

>>The axiom is true: Any event held at UD Arena means big money for businesses in the area

Blue Collar U will play in TBT’s winner take all championship game for $1 million Tuesday night against Americana for Autism at the UD Arena. The game will be at 8 p.m. and nationally televised on ESPN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
C.j. Walker
Person
Scoochie Smith
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy