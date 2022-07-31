Red Scare’s T.B.T. run comes to an end Saturday night

TBT: Red Scare vs Blue Collar U Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (ric/Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — The Red Scare’s run in the 2022 TBT came to an end Saturday evening losing to Blue Collar U, 74-69, at the UD Arena.

Wes Clark hit the game winner during the Elam Ending after Ryan Mikesell’s four-point play cut it 72-69.

Clark led four scorers with 22 points for Blue Collar U as they advanced to the TBT Championship game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. against Americana for Autism.

Scoochie Smith led Red Scare with 22 points while Darrell Davis added 16. Ryan Mikesell had nine points while Josh Cunningham and C.J. Walker each scored eight points.

>>The axiom is true: Any event held at UD Arena means big money for businesses in the area

Blue Collar U will play in TBT’s winner take all championship game for $1 million Tuesday night against Americana for Autism at the UD Arena. The game will be at 8 p.m. and nationally televised on ESPN.

©2022 Cox Media Group