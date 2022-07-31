Daarthe’s Bread Pudding serving up sweet treats at the ND State Fair

www.kfyrtv.com
Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota’s Norsk Hostfest
I hate to say it, but the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, North Dakota can't catch a break. First came the unfortunate news that superstar country singer Toby Keith would have to cancel his show at Hostfest because of his cancer diagnosis. Now, another act has canceled. Not to mention the event has been on a 2-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Lady A cancels performance at Norsk Høstfest in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lady A announced today that they are postponing their 2022 Fall Tour, which means they will no longer be performing at this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot. According to a press release Norsk Høstfest, ticket holders for the Lady A show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with instructions detailing refund […]
