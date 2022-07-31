ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Joe Nelson

A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin.

The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.

The victims suffered what St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson called "torso injuries" and a "range of knife wounds," though he didn't reveal how many times each victim was stabbed.

The suspect is a 52-year-old Minnesota man who was arrested about 90 minutes after the attack. The knife has not been recovered as of this writing.

"We are searching the area for that at this time. When he was taken into custody he did not have the knife on him," said Knudson.

Deputies arrived at the scene – located about 100-200 yards from the Apple River Bridge in Somerset – and with the help of bystanders and tubers they immediately began evacuating the area and providing medical aid to the victims.

"At this time we're not sure what started this incident," the sheriff said. "It's all believed that everybody was tubing."

Knudson said there were two groups tubing and that the 52-year-old was among one of the groups.

This is a developing story.

Christina Superits
4d ago

we can't even tube in peace now? you'd think after these past couple years, we as a society would be kinder. that's quite an age difference to be in that heated of a disagreement. so sad 😞 I just don't get it

Jackie Baumler
4d ago

been hearing about this more and more. it is hard to believe floating down a river relaxing can cause this much anger

Scott Younger
5d ago

Alcohol is a factor no doubt , who doesn't drink beer when tubing the Apple river , quite a few

