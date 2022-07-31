Liverpool Fan Has Klopp Sign Leg for Him to Get Tattooed

The Reds coach made one Liverpool fan’s dream come true after Saturday’s Community Shield victory.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While really just a glorified preseason friendly, Jurgen Klopp secured yet another big win in his Liverpool tenure as the Reds defeated Manchester City 3–1 to win the Community Shield.

While Liverpool has historically had much success in lifting the season-opening trophy historically, Saturday’s victory marked the first time that Klopp won the trophy as manager of the Merseyside club.

Shortly after Liverpool earned the victory against the Premier League champions, a fan inside King Power Stadium asked Klopp to sign his leg—which donned a large tattoo of the German coach—so that he could get it tattooed permanently.

His odd request was completed, and the clearly dedicated fan was ecstatic.

As for Klopp, he’ll be thrilled that Liverpool won its latest showdown with budding rival Manchester City just before the start of a new Premier League season.

