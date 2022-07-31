Chelsea’s downtown welcomes food, art and music

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline
SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
Get free professional clothing at 1-day pop-up event at Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Briarwood Mall is hosting a one-day pop-up shopping event with Dress for Success. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in the mall’s Macy’s wing, will allow customers in need to shop for new and gently-used professional clothing and interview attire for free.
Café Liv opens in former Ypsilanti auto repair shop
YPSILANTI, MI -- William Sloan says the Ypsilanti community has embraced his new coffee shop -- despite not having a huge grand opening. “It’s kind of growing organically, which was kind of my hope,” Sloan said. Sloan launched Café Liv, 202 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, in mid-July. The...
Need a piano? Buy one from University of Michigan music school’s inventory
ANN ARBOR, MI - The pianos owned by the University of Michigan have been played over the years by Grammy Award winners, international concert pianists and more. Well, UM’s School of Music, Theater and Dance is putting some of its current inventory on sale so it can buy replacements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FedUp Ministries is a church outside the walls that offers a free food truck
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Running a mission-based food truck has been the ideal job for The Rev. Anna Taylor-McCants. “I don’t go into the walls of the church to serve anyway. My people are the ones in the street who have been hurt and ignored,” said McCants, who has been acting as executive director of FedUp Ministries since July 2021.
New restaurant bringing halal burgers, hotdogs to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - A new halal restaurant is set to open in Ann Arbor in September, offering up burgers, chicken wings and hot dogs. Taystee’s Burgers, 2689 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor, will be opening in September or early October, according to owner Ali Jawad. Taystee’s Burgers also has locations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.
High school sweethearts MaryRose Clark and Sean Riley have had seven years to dream up their ideal wedding. Now, a year out, the costly reality is coming into focus. “I never would have imagined me even considering seriously getting eloped, but I looked at all these prices [and] it’s looking kind of better,” Clark said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor putting $10K behind plant-based eating challenge
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a mission to get Ann Arborites eating less meat to increase health and reduce carbon footprints, the city is launching a plant-based eating challenge. The city is putting $10,000 behind the effort, partnering with VegMichigan, a group promoting plant-based eating, the city’s sustainability office announced this week.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
National Smores Day welcomes families, prospective Girl Scouts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The originators of s’mores are celebrating National Smores Day in Ann Arbor with an event for current and prospective Girl Scout members. “The first known published recipe for a s’more actually was found in a Girl Scout handbook in the ‘20s, so, we take ownership of the s’more. We invented the s’more,” said Brenna Smith, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan communications manager.
2 Ann Arbor streets closing for crane installation, subdivision work
ANN ARBOR, MI - A downtown Ann Arbor avenue off Huron Street and a road passing near the city’s eastern boundary will both be closing beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9 for various construction projects, city officials. South Fourth Avenue between Huron Street and Washington Street will close to all traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dynamite roll at Saline’s Biwako Sushi lives up its explosive name in flavor
SALINE, MI - What’s the best part about a sushi roll?. The chew of fresh fish? The roll jampacked with veggies and other goodies between a seaweed wrap? The sake that pairs with every bite?
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Saline to repurchase 4-acre plot from developer for $200K
SALINE, MI -- The City of Saline will repurchase land from a developer for the same amount it sold it for five years ago. The city council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Aug. 1, to buy back the nearly four-acre plot at 207 Monroe St. from Michigan company High Meadow Development LLC for $200,000.
Voters deny Dexter schools recreation millage to fund senior, community centers
DEXTER, MI - A recreation millage to fund community and senior centers in Dexter was denied on Tuesday by nearly 60% of voters. More than 4,450 voters, or about 58%, shot down the millage, while the remaining 3,195 voters supported it, according to unofficial results from Washtenaw County. Dexter Community...
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Developers pitch 277-unit housing project for farmland north of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers are targeting an 82-acre plot of mostly vacant farmland and wooded areas just north of Ypsilanti for a new housing development that could bring 277 new units. They pitched an early concept plan for the project, christened Brookwood Superior, to Superior Township planning officials on...
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0