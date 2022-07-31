ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint

By Zachary Clingenpeel
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers

LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Basketball
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Point Shooting#Hoopers
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks curfew begins Aug. 16 in Flint

FLINT, MI – Part of the city will be under a curfew in the evenings of Aug. 16-20 during Back to the Bricks, officials announced this week. Flint’s Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for minors under 17 years of age will be in effect during that event, with a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew each day.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Flint Journal

Parks funding, local operating millages each supported in Genesee County Aug. 2 primary

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Voters overwhelmingly supported keeping Genesee County Parks and Recreation in business for another decade during the Aug. 2 primary election. As well as keeping the parks department afloat, voters approved a millage renewal and increase proposal for Michigan State University Extension Services, operating millages in Linden and Flint Township, a mosquito control millage in Grand Blanc Township and Lake Fenton schools’ sinking fund renewal.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tracy Walker taking ownership of Lions’ defense: ‘Being a leader to me, that (expletive) comes easy’

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy