Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Experienced Corunna loaded with veterans after playing for regional football title last year
FLINT – Steve Herrick wasn’t looking ahead to 2022 when his Corunna football team was playing Marine City in the playoffs last year. Not in the middle of a regional championship game. But he does recall seeing something that could bode well for the Cavaliers this season. “At...
Jack Nicklaus, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to play in Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
FLINT – The Golden Bear is coming back to the Ally Challenge. Jack Nicklaus, the greatest champion in golf history, will be taking part in the 2022 Celebrity Shootout, the PGA Tour Champions event announced today. Joining Nicklaus at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township...
Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs looking for volunteer drivers
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – If you have a few free extra hours during the week or month, the Volunteer Driver Program of Lapeer County Department of Veteran Affairs is looking for volunteers to transport veterans to their VA doctor appointments at the VA hospitals in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw. Also, appointments at the VA medical centers in Flint, Pontiac, and Yale.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan weddings cost $25K in 2021. Expect to pay more this year.
High school sweethearts MaryRose Clark and Sean Riley have had seven years to dream up their ideal wedding. Now, a year out, the costly reality is coming into focus. “I never would have imagined me even considering seriously getting eloped, but I looked at all these prices [and] it’s looking kind of better,” Clark said.
Detroit Lions counting on linebacker Derrick Barnes to make that Year 2 jump
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have done solid work filling some perceived holes on their roster. They devoted resources to improving the receiver situation and have spent multiple high draft picks on the defensive trenches through the previous two years. One outside area of concern has remained the linebackers,...
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
New Owosso football coach sees his hiring as win-win situation for everyone
FLINT – Ron Tyner and Owosso appear to be a perfect fit for each other. Actually, for everybody involved with the Trojans football program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to the Bricks curfew begins Aug. 16 in Flint
FLINT, MI – Part of the city will be under a curfew in the evenings of Aug. 16-20 during Back to the Bricks, officials announced this week. Flint’s Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for minors under 17 years of age will be in effect during that event, with a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew each day.
2 Jedi, 4 WWE Hall of Famers, $1,000 cosplay contest at Flint comic con this weekend
FLINT, MI - Two Jedi Masters and four WWE Hall of Famers are among the celebrity guests coming to the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con takes place this Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, at the Dort Financial Center. The convention has...
Neeley, Weaver advance to November showdown in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Flint voters are getting a re-run in the November race for mayor after incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver finished as the top two vote-getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. Neeley won 4,943 primary votes (48.8 percent), followed by Weaver with 4,062 (40.1...
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
‘Great school year’ anticipated after first day of Flint 2022-23 academic year
FLINT, MI – Students in Jared Emmerling’s eighth-grade social studies class were greeted by a YouTube hip-hop/trap instrumental with Rick and Morty art video playing, a pencil and a piece of paper on the first day back to school. Emmerling, or Mr. “E,” asked each student what their...
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Davenport football player EyQuan Cobb killed in Detroit shooting
The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
Parks funding, local operating millages each supported in Genesee County Aug. 2 primary
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Voters overwhelmingly supported keeping Genesee County Parks and Recreation in business for another decade during the Aug. 2 primary election. As well as keeping the parks department afloat, voters approved a millage renewal and increase proposal for Michigan State University Extension Services, operating millages in Linden and Flint Township, a mosquito control millage in Grand Blanc Township and Lake Fenton schools’ sinking fund renewal.
Tracy Walker taking ownership of Lions’ defense: ‘Being a leader to me, that (expletive) comes easy’
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0