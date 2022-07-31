ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in stabbing in Globeville neighborhood

By Morgan Whitley
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Globeville neighborhood.

Denver police were in the 4800 block of North Washinton Street near the Washington Business Park investigating a stabbing at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police confirmed the victim in the stabbing was pronounced dead, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.

