Record number of swimmers registered for Pointe to La Pointe swim

www.wdio.com
Related
cbs3duluth.com
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
wxpr.org
Gogebic Community College in Ironwood closes again
Gogebic Community College will keep its Ironwood campus closed both today and tomorrow. That’s after bomb threats caused disruptions both Monday and Tuesday. No explosive devices or anything else suspicious was located after police checked the campus. Gogebic Community College has not been the only campus dealing with threats.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Two Harbors, Mt. Iron
Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ashland, Carlton, Wisconsin
Ashland, WI - The Chequamegon Theatre Association has teamed up with Prairie Fire Theater for their Children’s Summer Theatre Camp. This summer’s show is “Beauty and the Beast.” Forty students from ages 6 to 16 will spend Aug 1 - 6, rehearsing their acting, singing and movement under the direction of two professional actors. Performances will be on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 1 and 4 P.M. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
Daily Telegram
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
wisc.edu
Ashland County Building Inventory Project
This article gives a summary of a project recently completed in the State Cartographer’s Office (SCO) related to flood risk assessment in northern Ashland County, Wisconsin. The project was funded by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Ann Buschhaus was the GIS Researcher who carried out the project, while Howard Veregin served as Principal Investigator.
Comments / 0