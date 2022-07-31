ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings enjoy practice at U.S Bank Stadium

By WDIO
WDIO-TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former 1st Round Pick Arrest News

Former first-round pick Rolando McClain has been arrested. According to TMZ Sports, McClain was arrested in Alabama. McClain was reportedly going 70 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. When the police pulled him over, they smelt an odor of marijuana from his vehicle. They eventually found marijuana on him. McClain...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Associated Press

Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a split doubleheader. St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center. “When it all clicks, we’re able to string together some quality at-bats,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Those guys there definitely made an adjustment on Stroman and made some really hard contact. Classic third time through the lineup.” Arenado and Paul DeJong walked with one out in the ninth against rookie Erich Uelmen (0-1). Nootbaar then drove in Arenado with a liner to right on a 2-2 pitch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy