Dodgers: Julio Urías Reveals Why He’s Been Solid on the Mound Lately

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Whit Merrifield, who revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada, had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. Toronto won for the 12th time in 15 games and got six effective innings from Alek Manoah. Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits but tied a season high with four walks. The first-time All-Star left his previous start with an elbow contusion. He was hit in the right bicep area by a comebacker in the fourth inning for Minnesota’s first hit but remained in the game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO