Escondido, CA

Escondido Police: At-risk 13-year-old boy found safe

By De'Anthony Taylor
 5 days ago
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An at-risk 13-year-old boy who went missing from Borden Road in Escondido Saturday afternoon has been found safe.

The Escondido Police Department tweeted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday that the missing boy named Shane went missing from the 1300 block of Borden Road. He was wearing a gray tank top and dark gray shorts with neon green stitching.

EPD says Shane was later found without incident and reunited with his family.

Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
